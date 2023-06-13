Mild showers likely over several parts of Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The surge in maximum temperature in the state due to changes in wind flow patterns, several parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days. Chennai continues to overtake interior districts in the maximum temperature level, Nungambakkam again recorded the highest maximum temperature on Tuesday with 40.6 degree Celsius.



"As the westerlies/southwesterlies prevail over the region in lower tropospheric level, mild showers are expected to occur over isolated places for the next two days. Even Chennai and its suburbs are likely to receive light to moderate rain during the evening hours due to convective rain, " said P Senthamarai Kannan, director of area cyclone warning center of Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

Meanwhile, the delay in sea breeze departure resulted in an increase in the maximum temperature especially in north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Cuddalore. "The temperature is expected to increase by two to four degree Celsius, and record around 39 degree Celsius to 40 degree Celsius. It is likely to continue for the next few days until there is a change in wind pattern or circulation formed over the sea, " said the official.

On Tuesday, the highest temperature was recorded in Nungambakkam weather station with 40.6 degree Celsius. Followed by Parangipettai 40.3 degree Celsius, Meenambakkam 40 degree Celsius, Tondi 39.5 degree Celsius, and Tiruttani 39.5 degree Celsius.

In addition, the meteorological department warned fishermen of Tamil Nadu not to venture into the sea till June 17. As squally wind with speed reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar, south Tamil Nadu coast and Comorin area.