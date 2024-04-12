Begin typing your search...

Mild showers likely in 13 districts of TN: RMC

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|12 April 2024 3:55 AM GMT
Mild showers likely in 13 districts of TN: RMC
Visuals from Chennai (Photo: Justin George)

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Friday predicted the possibility of moderate rain in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu.

Accordingly, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi are likely to receive light to moderate rain.

RMC had issued yellow warning on Tuesday as the temperature soared above 40 degree Celsius.

In this situation, few places in TN likely to experience mild shower which will help to ease the heat.

Online Desk

