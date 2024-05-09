Mild showers bring some relief from heat in Tamil Nadu, heavy rains expected in few districts

CHENNAI: With several districts of Tamil Nadu receiving mild showers on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, people have received some respite from the sweltering heat.

Light showers are expected in several parts of the state, while heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Karur, Erode, Namakkal, and Salem on Thursday. On Thursday morning, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Thanjavur, and Thiruvarur received light to moderate rains.

Some parts of Chennai also received light showers during the morning hours on Thursday. The mild rains have brought down the maximum temperature to around 35–36 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is expected to be 26–27 degrees Celsius.

Also Read; Unseasonal rains: IMD issues yellow alert in Tamil Nadu from May 9 to 13

Until Thursday morning, Mayiladathurai received the highest amount of 7 cm of rainfall, followed by 5 cm of rainfall in Cuddalore and Madurai. Coimbatore received 4 cm of rainfall, while parts of Kanyakumari, the Nilgiris, Cuddalore, and Theni received 3 cm of rainfall.

For the next 48 hours, light to moderate rain is expected in a few places, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30–40 kmph. Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Karur, Erode, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri, and Kallakurichi.