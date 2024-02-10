Migrant worker crushed to death in concrete beam collapse

TIRUCHY: A migrant worker from Bihar who was involved in the construction work in Tiruchy was crushed to death after the concrete beam of the building collapsed and fell on him.

Construction of a new building for the National Skill Training Institute for Women functioning at Government ITI at Tiruverumbur is underway at an estimated cost of Rs 11 crore.

Many migrant labourers were involved in the construction. On Friday a concrete beam collapsed and fell on Islam (66), a worker from Bihar, and crushed to death.

Tiruverumbur police reached the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the Thuvakudi GH.

A case has been registered and investigations are on. The police said that the construction work was temporarily stopped on Friday and the officials asked the contractors to ensure the stability of the building to resume the work.