Migrant worker accidentally falls from train in motion, dies in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A guest worker from Bihar, who was travelling from Chennai to Madurai along with his family, died after accidentally falling from the train on Friday.

The deceased, Pingasal (48), from Parwa in Bihar had boarded the Senthur train from Chennai to Madurai in search of employment on Thursday night. His wife Suseela Devi and three children accompanied him.

When the train was nearing Melavaluthur near Thanjavur, Pingasal looked out through the door and accidentally fell down.

Fellow passengers, who witnessed the incident, passed on the information to the Thanjavur railway officials. when the train reached Thanjavur, Suseela Devi, who found her husband missing, was searching for him.

Later, she lodged a complaint with the Railway police, who registered began the search. Meanwhile, on Friday, the Kumbakonam and Thanjavur railway police went in search of Pingasal and found his body with severe injuries.

The body was later taken to the Thanjavur medical college hospital. Further investigations are on.