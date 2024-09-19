Migrant trio who fainted undergoes dialysis at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital

CHENNAI: Three migrant labourers from West Bengal who fainted at the Central railway station are undergoing dialysis at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH). The condition of Samar Khan (35) remains critical.

“Five patients were admitted, and three – Samar Khan, Manik Ghori (50) and Sathya Pandit (42) – underwent two cycles of hemodialysis. We’ve planned to do dialysis for Ganesh Midha (52) based on his health status. Asif Pandit (47) is stable and does not require dialysis for now. A medical team is monitoring all of them,” explained a senior doctor.

Samar and Manik have severe dehydration and weakness, and one of them has developed renal issues. However, they are conscious and food consumption is semi-solid as suggested. Their status has been updated to the railway police every day.

A group of 12 workers had come to Chennai in search of agricultural work in Ponneri but did not find any employment opportunities. After failing to find jobs, they were planning to return to their native.

However, they did not have money for food and to return native. Since they were deprived of food for a long period, five of them fainted at the station and rushed to RGGGH on Monday.