Migrant labourer from Odisha dies after fall in construction site

TIRUCHY: A migrant labourer from Odisha died falling from at a construction site on Friday. According to police, Brindavan Pradaan (50), a construction worker hailing from Odisha, was employed in a firm at Guntoor near here.

On Friday, while he was involved in the construction work, he accidently slipped from the scaffold and fell down and sustained severe head injury. He was rushed to the Tiruchy Government Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Based on the complaint by his wife Ooli Pradaan, Tiruverumbur police registered a case and are investigating. The body was handed over to his family members after post mortem and was taken to the native place.