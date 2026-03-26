Middle berth to be used for sleeping only between these hours: Railways' reminder

CHENNAI: Passengers occupying middle berths in reserved coaches can use them for sleeping only between 10 pm and 6 am, the Railway Board has issued a reminder, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Officials said the rule has been highlighted again following frequent complaints and disputes among passengers over the use of middle berths during daytime hours.
As per the guidelines, the middle berth must remain folded during the day so that lower berth passengers can sit comfortably. Using the berth outside the permitted hours is not allowed as it may inconvenience co-passengers.
Railway authorities said exemptions can be considered in certain cases. Patients, pregnant women and persons with disabilities may seek permission from the Ticket Examiner to use the berth beyond the stipulated hours. The time limit can also be relaxed if the lower berth passenger gives consent.
Officials added that there are no specific restrictions for passengers occupying upper berths, who can rest at their convenience.
In case of disputes, passengers have been advised to approach the Ticket Examiner for resolution. The Southern Railway has also been spreading awareness about these rules through its social media platforms to ensure a smooth and hassle-free journey for all.