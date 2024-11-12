Middle-aged voters form 42% of electorate in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Almost 42.35 % of Tamil Nadu’s electors are middle-aged persons, according to the Tamil Nadu Election Commission.

Of the State’s total number of voters (6,27,30,588) in 38 districts, nearly 2.65 crore electors are aged 30 to 49. Among them, 21 % of the voters fall in the age group of 40–49 years, and voters in the age group of 30–39 account for 20.60 %.

The electors in the age group of 50–59 years are just over 1.12 crore, accounting for 17.94 %. This group of voters is the third largest group in the State, according to the age cohort of Special Summary Revision of the Photo Electoral Roll 2025.

The State has a total of 6.51 lakh first-time and young voters aged 18 and 19 years, while electors aged between 20 and 29 years number just over 1.06 crore.

Interestingly, actor Vijay’s newly launched Tamiliga Vettri Kazhagam is eyeing the young voters. Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Kazhagam will face a tough challenge from TVK to retain its 8.2% vote bank, particularly among the young voters.

Among senior citizens aged 60 and above, a total of 75.68 lakh voters fall in the age group of 60–69, while 42.79 lakh voters fall in the next age cohort of 70–79. The State has 6.27 lakh voters aged 80 years and above.

Meanwhile, the ECI would conduct special campaigns on November 16, 17, 23 and 24 at the designated locations. Forms for inclusion, deletion, linking of Aadhaar with EPIC, modification and transposition of entries in the electoral rolls would be available there.

CURRENT COUNT

6,51,487 -- 18-19 yrs

1,06,08,886 -- 20-29 yrs

1,29,28,362 -- 30-39 yrs

1,36,44,160 -- 40-49 yrs

1,12,54,851 -- 50-59 yrs

75,68,521 -- 60-69 yrs

42,79,861 -- 70-79 yrs

17,94,460 -- 80+ yrs

6,27,30,588 – Total voters 234 constituencies in 38 TN districts

Source: TNSEC