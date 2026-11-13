Mid-air bomb scare on Hyderabad-Chennai flight triggers security check

CHENNAI: A bomb threat on an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Chennai triggered a security alert at Chennai airport on Friday, after a handwritten message found in the aircraft's toilet warned of an explosion at 1.50 pm.
The flight, which was carrying 192 passengers and six crew members, totalling 198 people, was cruising at an altitude of around 32,000 feet when an airline staff member spotted a tissue paper bearing the message 'BOOM – 1.50 PM' stuck to a mirror inside the aircraft's toilet.
The staff member alerted the pilot, who immediately informed Chennai airport's air traffic control room.
Following the alert, security arrangements were stepped up at the airport. The aircraft, which was scheduled to land at the domestic terminal around 1 pm, made an emergency landing at 12.58 pm and was directed to a remote parking bay instead of its usual parking area.
Airport security personnel, bomb disposal experts and armed security personnel surrounded the aircraft. All 198 occupants were evacuated as a precaution.
Bomb disposal experts, accompanied by sniffer dogs, subsequently searched the aircraft thoroughly. The passengers and their baggage were also subjected to security checks.
The intensive search continued for more than an hour. Security personnel kept the aircraft under close watch until the time mentioned in the message. However, no explosive device was found, and no untoward incident was reported until 2.30 pm.
Security officials subsequently concluded that it was a hoax bomb threat.
Chennai airport police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify the person responsible for placing the threatening message inside the aircraft.