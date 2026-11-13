Mid-air bomb scare on Hyderabad-Chennai flight triggers security check

The flight, which was carrying 192 passengers and six crew members, totalling 198 people, was cruising at an altitude of around 32,000 feet when an airline staff member spotted a tissue paper bearing the message 'BOOM – 1.50 PM' stuck to a mirror inside the aircraft's toilet.

The staff member alerted the pilot, who immediately informed Chennai airport's air traffic control room.

Following the alert, security arrangements were stepped up at the airport. The aircraft, which was scheduled to land at the domestic terminal around 1 pm, made an emergency landing at 12.58 pm and was directed to a remote parking bay instead of its usual parking area.