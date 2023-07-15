Microsoft, CTS lessons on AI, coding at govt schools

CHENNAI: Executives of Microsoft, Cognizant and Code.org will now be visiting government schools in State to impart knowledge on the latest computer programming languages and Artificial intelligence (AI) to the students. The State Education Department has entered into collaboration with major corporates to this effect under the Namma School - Namma Ooru Palli initiative.



According to sources, the department for teaching computer coding and AI has partnered with corporates to bring the latest technologies to TN classrooms. The initiative, awaiting formal launch, has been introduced on a pilot basis in three districts — Chennai, Tiruvallur and Tiruchy. Currently, with a focus on 1,000 students from classes 6 to 12, the programme is being operated in 10 schools in these districts.

“In the pilot plan, the programme is underway in 10 schools where they have already received a two-hour session. To train students on the latest technologies, volunteers from the three corporates have been knowledge-sharing and motivating students to pursue careers in the tech industry,” a department staff said.

Meanwhile, the department officials state that such events are being planned to improve students’ creativity while equipping them with essential skills for higher education and helping them land better jobs.

“The government school students, while training and interacting with corporate employees, are more likely to sharpen their communication skills. By tracking the success, the programme will subsequently be extended to all middle, high and higher secondary schools in future,” added the official.

Besides volunteers, the department will also be appointing a dedicated teacher at each school for the project.

Some of the objectives of this programme are to engage students in improving their learning outcomes through computational and critical thinking, to bridge the gap between traditional curriculum and job market-driven curriculum, to prepare the students for future technologies for the benefit of society and to equip students with the skills that are needed for employability and entrepreneurship to use technology as part of their overall employment.