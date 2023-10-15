Micro focus on LS seats: Annamalai to resume yatra from Avinashi

CHENNAI: With an aim to focus on the issues with sitting MPs, the Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai's "En Mann En Makkal" (My Land, My People) yatra's third phase will commence on Monday from Avinashi, Tiruppur district.

Union Minister for Commerce, Industry, Textiles, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal would inaugurate the yatra along with Annamalai and others.

According to Amar Prasad Reddy, Co-In-Charge of the yatra, Annamalai would resume the third phase of the yatra on October 16 at Avinashi.

"On the same day, he will cover Mettupalayam too. On October 17, he will cover Bhavani and Anthiyur and on 18th he will cover Bhavanisagar and Gobichettipalayam and on 19th, he will cover Palladam and Sulur and by 20th he will enter Tiruppur town. From October 21 to 24, the yatra will not be held on the occasion of Pooja holidays. Again on October 25, the yatra will resume at Perundurai and by November 6, the third phase of yatra will conclude at Lalgudi by covering almost 7 districts, " Reddy detailed.

Earlier, the yatra was scheduled to resume on October 6, but due to Annamalai's Delhi visit and his ill health, it was postponed to October 16.

Speaking on the developments, a senior BJP leader from Kongu belt (West zone of TN) on the condition of anonymity said that the national high command has given a clear instruction to the state unit to "only" focus on the ongoing yatra and flag the issues related with the ruling DMK government and sitting MPs.

"Annamalai will continue speaking about the Narendra Modi-led NDA government's nine years schemes and the funds allocated to the state, " the senior leader noted.

Annamalai hits back at Udhayanidhi:

Meanwhile, Annamalai hit back at Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi for his condemnation with the Sanatana Dharma jibe, adding India has always given utmost respect and honour to the Pakistan players.

"If he (Udhayanidhi) says sports should be seen as sports, he should see Dharma as Dharma, why did he say he will eradicate Sanatana Dharma?" Annamalai questioned.

Further, the saffron party leader said that he did not see the gesture of fans at Narendra Modi stadium at Ahmedabad as a disrespect to the player.

"When a Pakistani player crossed, fans chanted 'Jai Shri Ram', I don't see this as disrespect. Keeping away from the party lines games should be seen as games. Emotions might come and Udhayanidhi Stalin doesn't have the audacity to say this, " added Annamalai.