MHC: Where does court have power to direct Government on building location?

The petitioner further stated that Fort St. George was the ideal location for the Assembly and Secretariat as it was close to the Central Railway Station, Madras High Court, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and other public facilities.

He said the DMK government built a new complex on Anna Salai between 2006 and 2011, but the subsequent AIADMK government converted it into a government hospital.

He argued that the existing Fort St. George buildings could be renovated instead of spending Rs.1,200 crore on a new complex, especially amid the government’s financial crisis. He also said dropping the proposal would protect the interests of fishermen living in and around Pattinampakkam.

During the hearing, the Bench asked, “How is public money being wasted? It is for the government to build wherever it wants. Where does the court have the power to direct the government to build at a particular location?”