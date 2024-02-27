MHC to pronounce final orders in Senthilbalaji's bail plea on Wednesday

CHENNAI: Justice N Anand Venkatesh will pronounce the final orders in the bail plea of the jailed ex-Minister V Senthilbalaji on February 28 in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case connected to the job racket.

After the hearing the submissions of the Senthilbalaji and Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Justice N Anand Venkatesh had reserved the final orders on February 21 without mentioning any date.

The matter is listed for final orders on Wednesday,, and it is expected the final orders will be pronounced at 10:30 in the morning.

Senior counsel Aryama Sundaram appeared for the former minister mainly contended that the digital evidences submitted by the investigation agency was tampered to make a case against his client. Since the investigation is completed and chargesheet was filed, his client is entitled for bail.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ARL Sundaresan appeared for ED objected to the submission of Senthilbalaji.

It was also submitted that even though Senthilbalaji resigned from the cabinet, he is still an influential person and capable to tamper the witnesses, said the ASG. Hence, the court should not entertain Senthilbalaji's bail plea, submitted the ASG.

It may be noted that earlier the Madras High Court has denied to grant bail to Senthilbalaji under medical grounds and also cited the abscondence of his brother Ashok Kumar, who is also the co-accused in the PMLA case.

Senthilbalaji was arrested under PMLA, by the ED on June 14 at his residence in Chennai. The investigating agency registered the PMLA case against Senthilbalaji over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime.

On the same day, the principal sessions judge subjugated Senthilbalaji under judicial custody.

Subsequently, he underwent major surgery for the complaint of coronary artery blockage, and later he was shifted to Puzhal prison.

Later, Senthilbalaji was produced before the sessions court in Chennai on August 12, and the ED submitted a charge sheet of about 200 pages and 3000 pages of documents related to the investigation in a sealed cover.