MHC summons revenue officer over record manipulation allegation

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has summoned Cuddalore, revenue divisional officer on a petition alleging 185.96 acres of government lands were illegally grabbed by manipulating revenue records.

The petitioner Dheivanai Singaravelu, the president of Silambanathanpettai village panchayat, Cuddalore, moved the Madras High Court seeking action against the encroachers, who grabbed a large extent of government land.

Justice S M Subramaniam directed the commissioner of land administration, Chepauk, Chennai, to file the written instructions or counter affidavit regarding the status of the subject property. Further, the judge also directed the revenue divisional officer of Cuddalore district to appear before the court on September 26 and adjourned the matter.

According to the petitioner, nearly 185.96 acres of land in Panruti taluk which was previously classified as reserve forest or Tharisu land are granted patta to some private individuals illegally by the revenue divisional officer. Thus, the lands which were once classified as "Tharisu" in the revenue records have been converted as "Punjai" without the approval of the Government.

The order issued by the revenue divisional officer indicates that certain private individuals in the Village were unceremoniously given patta for the larger extent of lands merely on the basis of their forged documents, said the petitioner. The petitioner also wonders why some small farmers are struggling to get patta based on their long possession of lands, and how a large extent of land could be granted to some private individuals. It is evident that there is a deep-rooted conspiracy between the private individuals and the revenue officials which led to the grant of patta in their favour for several acres of land which were once classified as "Poramboke", "Tharisu" or "Reserve Forest" land, said the petitioner.