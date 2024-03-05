MHC summons actress Vijayalakshmi in case against Seeman

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC), summoned actress Vijayalakshmi in a petition filed by Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman to quash a decade old FIR against him.



Justice N Anand Venkatesh directed the actress to appear before the court on March 19 for explanation and adjourned the hearing.

The case was lodged in 2011 by the actress at Valasaravakkam police station.

The complaint alleged that Seeman cheated her by giving false marriage promise.

However in 2012 the same actress withdrawn her complaint. Hence, Seeman moved the MHC to quash the FIR registered more than 10 years ago as the complainant withdrew her complaint.

Seeman also filed a sub application before the court seeking interim stay to all further proceedings against him. He also alleged that it is a false acquisition and contended political motives behind the case.

The police also submitted a report regarding the case filed against Seeman.