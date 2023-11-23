MHC sets deadline to GVM to return advance money for movie with STR

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the popular film director cum actor Gautham Vasudev Menon (GVM) to return the advance money received to direct a film with Silambarasan TR under the banner All in Pictures or stop the release of 'Dhruva Natchathiram', which scheduled to release on Friday (November 24).



The plaintiff Vijayaragavendhra from the film production company moved the Madras High Court to restrain the release of Dhruva Natchathiram and demanded return of advance money received by GVM.

The case was listed before Justice C Saravanan. According to the plaintiff that the film production company planned to produce a film 'Super Star' with Silamabarasan as lead. It was contended that GVM received Rs.2.40 crore as advance money to direct the film. However, the film never happened, GVM started to work on Dhruva Natchathiram without returning the money, said the plaintiff.

Senior Counsel V Raghavachari appeared for the production company submitted that even after GVM made out money by selling distribution rights of Dhruva Natchathiram, he failed to pay the money.

The counsel Revathi Manivannan for GVM argued that after two months of announcing the release of Dhruva Natchathiram, the plaintiff made out the case a day before the release of the film. Further, the counsel agreed to return the money.

After the submission the judge directed GVM to return the money on Friday, before 10:30 am or Dhruva Natchathiram will be injuncted from release.