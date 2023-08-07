MHC sets aside petition seeking return of lands from NLCIL

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused the petition seeking to return back the land to the owners, which was acquired for NLCIL expansion and the court also ordered the farmers to vacat the land before September 15, 2023.

Justice S M Subramaniam observed that ex-gratia amount for the farmers can be settled by the NLCIL, it cannot be compelled to pay as there is no legal compulsion.

The farmers should continue any further cultivation in the land, they only allowed to harvest the standing crops.

Petitioner Murugan from Valayamadevi Melpathi Village, Cuddalore filed the petition seeking to direct the State and NLC not to evict the petitioner from the land, for NLC expansion to prevent the standing corps from damaging until harvest and return back the lands to the farmers.