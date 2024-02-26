MHC set asides special court's judgment discharging minister I Periyasamy from DVAC case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) set aside the special court's judgment discharging minister I Periyasamy from the alleged irregular plot allotment in Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) to the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's personal security officer (PSO).

Justice N Anand Venkatesh directed the trial court to conduct the trial on daily basis and complete within July 31, while pronouncing the final order in the suo-motu criminal revision.

The judge also directed all the accused including minister I Periyasamy to execute a bond of Rs.1 lakh each and appear before the special court for the trial.

In September 8 last year, Justice N Anand Venkatesh observed that, "it is yet another textbook case of how the criminal justice system has been successfully subverted from within", while hearing the suo motu criminal revision initiated by him, against the discharge of Periyasamy from the plot allotment case.

In 2012 the DVAC booked a case against minister I Periyasamy. The investigating agency’s prosecution was that during the DMK regime between 2007 - 2011 Periyasamy held the ministry of housing department. During his ministership, Periyasamy illegally obtained a HIG (High Income Group) plot in the Mogappair Eri Scheme of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board to C Ganesan, an inspector in SB-CID, who also was a PSO to the then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. M.Karunanidhi , alleged the DVAC.

It is alleged that Ganesan had given an undated application to M. Karunanidhi stated that his family was residing in a private house paying exorbitant rent suppressing the fact that he was actually residing in the TNHB Housing quarters.

However after the regime changed in 2011, the DVAC booked a corruption case against Ganesan and Periyasamy, the investing agency filed a charge sheet against them in a special court. The various discharge petitions filed by Periyasamy were denied by the special court and the case was kept alive.

In 2021, after the power changed in the State, Periyasamy gained ministership again. The Special court for MP/MLA cases ordered to discharge Periyasamy from the case.