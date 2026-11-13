MHC seeks State, Tasmac’s response to plea challenging liquor bottle buyback policy

Justice N Senthilkumar directed the State Government and the Tasmac managing director to file their responses to the petition filed by the secretary of the Tamil Nadu FL.2, FL.3 and Hotel Association.

The petitioner challenged an August 2, 2022, circular issued by the Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, directing registered societies to collect empty liquor bottles from their members after consumption and return them to Tasmac.

According to the petition, registered societies purchase liquor from Tasmac godowns at prescribed prices and are authorised to supply it to their members, who can consume it either on the society premises or at their private residences. While societies could collect empty bottles consumed on their premises, retrieving bottles from members' homes was practically impossible, the petitioner contended.