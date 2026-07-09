MHC seeks response to plea over alleged use of students in TVK leader’s birthday celebrations

The PIL was filed by Advocate and DMK Councillor V. Kavi Ganesan, who alleged that TVK members and supporters, wearing party attire and displaying party flags and symbols, were allowed to enter educational institutions and involve students in the June 22 birthday celebrations of TVK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay.

The petitioner alleged that nearly 3,000 students were made to sit under the hot sun to create a human-face formation of the political leader and that students were taken out of school premises during class hours to participate in the celebrations, thereby compromising their safety, welfare and academic interests.