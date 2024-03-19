MHC restrains 'Savukku' Shankar from making statements against Lyca

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) granted interim injunction against the popular Youtuber 'Savukku' Shankar restraining him from making or posting any derogatory statements against Lyca Productions private limited by linking it with drug haul.

Justice N Sathish Kumar observed that considering the statement made by Shankar, it'll have serious impact on Lyca, if it allowed to be continue will cause irreparable damage to the plaintiff, while hearing the suit preferred by the company.

Further, the judge directed Shankar to deposit the revenue of the particular YouTube interview to the credit of the Court till the disposal of the suit and issued notice to Shankar in respect of the suit.

Senior counsel V Raghavachari appearing for Lyca submitted that in a recent interview on YouTube, Shankar made a statement that every penny of Lyca is from drug dealing and using the special camps for drug trafficking.

Lyca is a reputed mobile operator in London without any evidence or documents the respondent airing defamatory statements, submitted the counsel.

It was also submitted that Shankar defamed the Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal made a deal with Lyca to promote his daughter in film industry.

Hence, the counsel sought to remove the interview from the Youtube channel and injunct Shankar from making or posting any derogatory statements against Lyca linking with drug haul.

After the submission the judge granted interim injunction and posted the matter to April 12 for further submission.