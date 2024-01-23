MHC reserves order in plea seeking permission to hold hunger strike demanding Tamil as an official language of the court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) reserved the final order in a plea of an advocate seeking to allow him and other other lawyers to sit in fast, demanding Tamil as the official language of MHC.

Advocate G Bhagavath Singh preferred this petition and sought to grant permission to hold the hunger strike at Valluvar Kottam, Chennai.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh observed that how can a Court allow an indefinite hunger strike and directed the State to decide on the date and venue for the hunger strike.

The additional public prosecutor submitted that he would ascertain the availability of the date to hold the hunger strike at Valluvar Kottam.

After the submission, the judge reserved orders and posted the matter on January 31.

Advocate Bhagavath Singh preferred the petition to grant permission allowing lawyers to sit in fast demanding Tamil language as an official language of MHC near the Collector office or Thiruvalluvar statue at Marina Beach for lawyers.

However, the petitioner submitted that the Court may also identify any other places to hold the indefinite hunger strike.