MHC rejects petition seeking to reopen Villupuram temple

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has rejected the petition seeking to reopen the Dharmaraja Droupathi Amman temple in Villupuram.

Sudha Sarveshkumar filed a petition in the High Court to reopen the temple at Melpadi village, Villupuram, which was sealed on June 07, 2023, by the revenue department. The petitioner said the temple was closed citing civil unrest and under the pretext that untouchability is being practised.

Further, the petitioner said that untouchability is not practised in the temple and no individual from the Dalit community was denied entry into the temple. She alleged that some unscrupulous elements tried to disturb the peace and tranquillity of the village due to political enmity and sought to re-open the temple saying that it is against the ‘aghama’ (tradition) and against the procedure of daily poojas.

However, advocate general Shunmugasundaram, who appeared for the State, said there was discrimination practised in the temple due to which a person was attacked. He added that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department is investigating the issue.

Considering that the issue is under investigation, the first division bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavala directed the HR&CE department to look into the petition.