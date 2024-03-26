MHC refuses to review the order directing ASI to inspect Chidambaram Natarajar temple

CHENNAI: The Chief bench of the Madras High Court refused to review the order directing the Archeological Survey of India to inspect the Natarajar temple at Chidambaram.

The first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy heard a review application preferred by Podhu Deekshithars committee of Natarajar temple.

The counsel for the applicant submitted though his client was one of the respondent in the writ petition to which the court directed to conduct archeological survey, no notice was served to him.

The submission made by the Special Government Pleader (SGP) in the writ petition was absolutely improper as the appropriate authority was the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), said the counsel.

SGP NRR Arun Natarajan submitted that since the temple building is not declared as monument ASI does not come into the picture.

After the submission the bench wrote that the court have not issued any directions in the writ petition, but only recorded the statements.

If the review applicant is aggrieved by any of the acts of the respondents, then it is for the review applicant to assail permissible under law, wrote the bench and disposed of the review application.

On October 17 last year, the first bench directed the ASI to conduct inspection and submit a report while disposing a writ petition preferred by G Nadaraj Dheekshidhar.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) stated that the Podhu Deekshithars committee constructed unauthorized construction without obtaining permission from the state-level expert committee and the district-level committee, which is non-compliance with the court's order.

SPP appeared for HR&CE and contended that though the temple has been declared as a public temple, Podhu Dikshithars committee seldom obeys the instructions or directions issued by the government.

SPP submitted that several rooms, inside the temple premises, without regard to the ancient structures and heritage nature of the temple, had been constructed and thereby they destroyed several pillars.