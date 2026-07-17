Madras HC refuses to quash FIRs against Ponraj over remarks on TVK women supporters

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court on Friday (July 17) refused to quash two criminal cases registered against political commentator Ponraj over his alleged remarks against women supporters of TVK, holding that the proceedings should continue.
After hearing both sides, Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan dismissed the petitions filed by political commentator Ponraj seeking to quash two FIRs registered against him over his alleged remarks against women supporters of TVK.
The petitions were filed by Ponraj seeking to quash two FIRs registered against him over his alleged remarks against women supporters of TVK. Ponraj contended that he had not made any derogatory remarks against any particular woman and alleged that TVK members and supporters had subjected him and his family to threats, abusive messages, and a coordinated social media campaign. Claiming that the allegations were false, fabricated, and politically motivated, he sought to quash the FIRs and stay all further proceedings.
The cases arose from an interview Ponraj gave to a YouTube channel on March 27, 2026, during which he was alleged to have made derogatory remarks against women supporters of TVK. Following complaints lodged by Ministers Nirmalkumar and Rajkumar, the police registered cases against him under Sections 79 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.
TVK president and Chief Minister Joseph Vijay had also condemned the remarks and called for action against Ponraj.