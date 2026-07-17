Madras HC refuses to quash FIRs against Ponraj over remarks on TVK women supporters

After hearing both sides, Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan dismissed the petitions filed by political commentator Ponraj seeking to quash two FIRs registered against him over his alleged remarks against women supporters of TVK.

The petitions were filed by Ponraj seeking to quash two FIRs registered against him over his alleged remarks against women supporters of TVK. Ponraj contended that he had not made any derogatory remarks against any particular woman and alleged that TVK members and supporters had subjected him and his family to threats, abusive messages, and a coordinated social media campaign. Claiming that the allegations were false, fabricated, and politically motivated, he sought to quash the FIRs and stay all further proceedings.