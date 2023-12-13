MHC refuses to quash criminal complaint against former minister SM Nasar

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to quash the criminal complaint filed against former minister S M Nasar of DMK and the court directed the minister to face the trial.



Justice G Jayachandran observed that "I don't find any reason to quash the criminal complaint" while dismissing the petition filed by Nassar. The judge also observed that it is only in the course of the trial the charges filed against Nasar could be tested. The judge also directed the trial court in Poonamallee to consider the application filed by Nasar to dispense with the physical presence before the court, as the counsel for Nasar submitted that he is a member of the legislative assembly.

Advocate E V Chandru appeared for Nasar and contended that the complaint filed against his client is vague neither the complainant and the statements does not support the charges filed against Nasar, hence, sought to quash the case.

The complainant contended that the investigation report does not contain any statements of the police personnel and election officials who were on the spot and objected to quash the case.

It was alleged that during the 2016 Tamil Nadu assembly election, Nasar, who contested for DMK in the Avadi constituency distributed money to the voters. Hence the complainant R C Deenadayalan from AIADMK tried to stop the money distribution, which led to a quarrel between two party members, allegedly.

It was also alleged, that Nasar uttered obscene words against Deenadayalan and tried to run over him with his car. Based on the complaint given by Deenadayalan, Avadi police lodged a complaint against Nasar under sections 294 (b) and 506 (ii) of IPC.