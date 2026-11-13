Madras HC refuses to entertain PIL against surrogate advertisement, says speculation can’t be basis for plea

Citing action taken by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration against the three actors in August, he alleged that authorities in Tamil Nadu failed to take action against the company and sought a direction for an inquiry and action against the firm, and a ban on the advertisements.

The court pointed out that the petition was largely based on the petitioner's assumptions and information gathered through social media. It noted that the newspaper and web reports relied upon by him concerned only show-cause notices issued in Maharashtra, which did not constitute final findings. Further, the notices were based on a prohibition order specific to Maharashtra and could not form the basis for directing Tamil Nadu authorities to initiate action.

Further, the court pointed out that the petitioner had not submitted any representation to the authorities concerned before approaching it, though he could have lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of Food Safety or the Central Consumer Protection Authority.

The court also noted that the petitioner had admitted that elaichi was a recognised food product registered with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and that no law prohibited its advertisement. It held that the allegation of surrogate advertising was a question of fact that required concrete supporting material, which the petitioner had failed to produce.

Holding that the PIL was premature and lacked merit, the court dismissed the petition.