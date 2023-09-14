MHC refuses to entertain petition seeks not to release Kovai bomb blast convicts

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court, on Thursday, refused to entertain the petition seeking to ban the pre-release of convicts, who were serving sentences for the Coimbatore bomb blast, on former Chief Minister Annadurai's birthday.

The petition was refused by the first division bench of the Madras High Court (MHC) comprising Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and P D Audikesavalu, citing no adequate materials were attached.

The petitioner Jalendiran filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) not to release the Coimbatore bomb blast convicts including Al Ummah founder Syed Ahmed Basha from the jail. The petitioner contended that the government is planning to release the convicts to appease the Muslim vote banks.

The State Public Prosecutor (PP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah contended that the State has sent a letter to the Governor of Tamil Nadu with a name list of 49 convicts to be released on former CM Annadurai's birthday. The Governor has not granted his consent to release the convicts, said the PP and he also submitted the order issued by the government regarding the pre-release of jail convicts.

After the submission, the bench disposed of the case.