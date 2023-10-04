MHC refuses to direct TN to conduct caste survey

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to direct the State government to conduct a caste-based census and directed the litigant to approach the government.

"We cannot direct the State government to conduct a caste-based survey, it is the policy decision of the government", observed the first division bench of the Madras High Court (MHC) comprising Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, while disposing of the Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

Further, the bench also directed the litigant to approach the concerned authority to prosecute his representation.

The litigant M Muniasamy moved the MHC to direct the State to conduct a caste-based census survey across the State on his representation.

The living standard of the rural population in the South and East parts of Tamil Nadu is poor compared to the North and West parts of the State due to unemployment, the litigant contended. At this juncture, the year on caste-based survey will create equal employment the people across the State and it will also help to eradicate poverty reads, the litigation.

The caste-based survey would help to identify the number of people from poor and margins to progress like the Bihar government has conducted the caste survey, said the litigant. Further, the litigant also submitted that his representation to the government last February left with inaction.