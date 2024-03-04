MHC refuses State's request to direct Centre to deport Rajiv Gandhi assn case convicts

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) refused the State's request to direct the Union government to deport the released convicts of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination Murugan, Robert Pius, and Jayakumar to Sri Lanka.

The State and Union government submitted the report before a division bench comprising Justice R Suresh Kumar and Justice K Kumaresh Babu, stating that the mortal remains of Santhan were sent to Sri Lanka in compliance with the court's earlier order.

The State government advocate submitted that other released convicts Murugan, Robert Pius, and Jayakumar are also confined in the special camp and they are waiting for the documents from the Union government to deport them to their native Sri Lanka. Further, it was also submitted to direct the Union government to initiate steps immediately for their deportation.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ARL Sundaresan appeared for the Union government and submitted that an ambiguity prevails as the released convicts had approached the Sri Lankan embassy for travel documents.

After the submission, the bench refused to direct the Union government on the State's request and also observed the plea would be entertained if the released convicts approached the court seeking relief.