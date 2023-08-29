MHC refuses permission to PMK to conduct a public meeting, before a day

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to grant permission for the PMK party to conduct a public meeting in to commemorate the 35 years of the party's completion. The judgement came as a rude shock for the PMK functionaries who were pinning hopes to organise the gala event in Cuddalore, where the PMK along with local villagers have been protesting against the land acquisition by Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL).

Justice N Anand Venkatesh observed that it is left open to the political party (PMK) to conduct the public meeting either at Villupuram or at Kallakurichi on the scheduled date.

The judge also directed PMK to conduct the meeting between 6 pm and 8 pm and ensure that no provocative speeches are made touching upon the earlier incident that took place on July 28, against the land acquisition by NLCIL (Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited).

The judge also directed that there must be absolutely no reference/acknowledgment/recognition of persons who were involved in violence on that day and caused widespread damage to public and private properties. The court also directed the concerned police officer to impose other reasonable conditions to ensure that the meeting is conducted in a peaceful manner without creating any law and order problem.

A petitioner Muthukrishnan, PMK district secretary Cuddalore, moved the Madras High Court (MHC) to direct the Deputy Superintendent of Police Neyveli to grant permission to conduct a public meeting by PMK on August 30 near Vadalur bus stand, Cuddalore.

According to the petitioner, PMK planned to conduct a public meeting at Cuddalore to celebrate the party's 35 years of inception. An application was given on August 17 to grant permission and police protection. However the police denied permission, said the petitioner.

The counsel for the petitioner K Balu, submitted that the meeting will be conducted in a peaceful manner and no provocative speeches will be made and any conditions that are imposed by this court will be complied with.

The additional public prosecutor (APP) A Damodaran vehemently opposed the claim made by the petitioner on the ground that the concerned political party had conducted a gathering on July 28 and indulged in large-scale violence which resulted in damage to the Transport Corporation vehicles and other properties, 28 persons were booked. The public meeting is conducted once again to wake up the NLC issue and the police are expecting that there will be yet another law and order problem, contended the APP.

K Balu argued that the public meeting that is organized will also touch upon the NLC issue, but however no provocative statements will be made and it will only be focused on the adverse environmental effect that will be caused if NLC is permitted to proceed further with the project.

Even if this court is not inclined to permit conducting the meeting at Vadalur, a request was made to at least consider conducting the meeting at Kullanchavadi which is more than 25 km away from Neyveli, submitted Balu.

After the submission, the judge observed that this court cannot close its eyes to the ground reality and turn a deaf ear to the apprehensions that have been raised by the police.

If any permission given by this court should not result in yet another violent incident and cause more damage to the general public and the police, observed the judge and disposed of the petition.