MHC refrains police from investigating Edappadi Palaniswami

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted an interim injunction refraining the police from investigating the opposition leader and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami in an election case.

Edappadi Palaniswami moved the Madras High Court (MHC) and filed a contempt of court petition against Salem Central Crime Branch (CCB) inspector D. Pushparani and sub-inspector C. Gunasekar for disobeying an interim order given by the Salem Magistrate, not to precipitate a case registered against him.

The case was listed before Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan on Wednesday. Salem CCB inspector D. Pushparani and sub-inspector C. Gunasekar submitted an affidavit requesting unconditional forgiveness for their actions. Accepting this, the Justice ordered an interim stay to the police to refrain from investigating Edappadi Palanisami until the final orders of the election case filed against him by Salem CCB.

On the charges of providing false information about his wealth and education in the 2021 election affidavit, the CCB registered an FIR against former chief minister Palaniswami.

Later, Salem Magistrate issued an interim order to the CCB not to precipitate the issue, to a revision petition filed by Palaniswami. However, Edappadi K. Palaniswami moved the MHC, and filed a contempt of court petition against Salem CCB inspector D. Pushparani and sub-inspector C. Gunasekar for disobeying an interim order given by the Salem Magistrate, not to precipitate a case registered against him.

According to Palaniswami, the police officers had asked the manager of Indian Bank, Fairlands Main Branch, on May 8, seeking details of the accounts held by him over there. Subsequently, they reached Sri Vasavi College in Erode where he had pursued his bachelor's degree course, said in his petition.

This was a contumacious act by the police officers and against the interim order, the petition reads. Observing this, the Justice directed the two CCB police officials to file a counter affidavit.