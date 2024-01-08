MHC ready to pronounce judgment in Murasoli trust Panchami land row

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) has posted the case filed by Murasoli trust, to prohibit the National Commission for Scheduled Castes(NCSC) from adjudicating with the complaint alleging the trust grabbed Panchami land, on Wednesday (January 10) for pronouncing orders.

Justice S M Subramaniam heard the case of Murasoli, the mouthpiece of DMK, filed by its trustee R S Bharathi against prohibiting the National Commission for Scheduled Castes(NCSC), from proceeding with a hearing or adjudication complaint given by R Srinivasan, BJP State secretary.

Senior counsel P Wilson appeared for the trust vehemently objected saying that the NCSC cannot decide the title of the land. The counsel also argued that it is complete abuse of power, it is only the duty of the State to decide the title of the land. Further, the counsel sought to issue writ prohibition against the NCSC and impose heavy cost over the complainant.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ARL Sundaresan appeared for the commission stated as the commission constituted by the Constitution has the authority to investigate and inquire the complaint. Hence, a writ of prohibition cannot be issued against the NCSC.

The government advocate submitted that in 2019 a report was given by the then Chief Secretary of the State to the NCSC stating that the land upon the Murasoli building constructed is not a Panchami land, but a Ryotwari Manai.

After all the submission the judge posted the matter to January 10 for the pronouncement of judgment.