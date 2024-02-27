MHC quashes defamation suit against film director RK Selvamani

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court quashed the defamation suit filed against Tamil film director R K Selvamani by film financier Mukund Chand Bhotra (since deceased).

Popular film director and president of the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) moved the MHC seeking to quash the defamation suit against him pending before George Town Metropolitan Magistrate court.

The case was listed before Justice T V Thamilselvi.

The counsel for Selvamani submitted that the defamation suit is filed to grab the media attention and it lacks prima facie. Hence, the counsel sought for quash.

After the submission and perusal of the documents, the judge quashed the defamation suit filed against the film director.

Financier Mukund Chand Bhotra filed the defamation suit stating that RK Selvamani and former Congress MLA Arul Anbarasu defamed his image during a television interview in 2016, by making critical comments. However, after Mukund Chand's demise, his son Gagan Bhotra pursued the suit.