MHC orders the Thiruvallur dist collector to take a decision in four weeks

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Thiruvallur district collector to consider the petition seeking to disqualify six ward members in Thodukadu panchayat, Thiruvallur, and take a decision within four weeks.

Thodukadu Panchayat president P Venkatesan moved the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to disqualify the six ward members in Thodukadu panchayat for not participating in monthly council meetings, allegedly. The petition was listed before Justice N Anand Venkatesh.

The petitioner alleged that the ward members KC Munusamy, Y Priyanka, Komathi, M Rani, R Yuvaraj, and R Mariyammal were not cooperating and participating in the monthly council meeting for the last nine months. The ward members are not explained about the continuous non -appearance, the petitioner alleged.

Further, the petitioner said that the district collector did not take any action against the ward members and was not given permission to take necessary steps, even after his representation.

The petitioner claimed that as per provision 38 (J) of the Tamil Nadu panchayat act 1994, he is the competent authority to decide the disqualification of the members.

After the submission the Justice directed the district collector of Thiruvallur to consider the petition and probe into the issue by obtaining explanation from the six ward members and come to a decision within four weeks, the Justice ruled.