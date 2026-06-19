MHC orders CB-CID probe attack at Arappor Iyakkam meeting in Tirunelveli

Transferring the investigation to the CB-CID, Justice B Pugalendhi directed the Tirunelveli police Commissioner to retrieve the final report from the file of the Judicial Magistrate, Tirunelveli, and forward it, along with the entire case records, to the crime branch within two weeks. The court also ordered that the final report should be filed within three months.



The anti-corruption outfit had held a meeting at Palayamkottai on November 2, 2025, to address the grievances of residents and farmers affected by illegal stone quarrying in Tirunelveli. The meeting was chaired by advocate V Suresh and attended by experts from various fields to hear the grievances of the affected farmers.



According to the petitioners, a group of lawyers entered the meeting hall to stop the proceedings, and Dharmaraj, a participant, was allegedly slapped and assaulted by an advocate. They alleged that a group of 25 to 30 lawyers violently attacked the organisers to stall the meeting.