MHC issues notice to 'Savukku' Shankar in G Square's contempt

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) issued notice to the well known YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar in a contempt of court petition preferred by G Square, a top realtor in the State.

Justice K Kumaresh Babu directed Shankar to file an affidavit to explain his side to the contempt petition.

Senior counsel Omprakash appearing for the realtor contended that Shankar had violated the court order by giving interviews defaming his client's company on social media including YouTube.

In 2023, the court injuncted Shankar from making any allegations or comments against G Square without getting a response from the realtor, said the counsel.

However, Shankar wilfully disobeyed the court's order by making allegations against the realtors without getting any response, the counsel submitted and sought MHC to take action against the contemnor.

In 2022, G Square moved the MHC seeking to issue an injunction against Shankar from making any baseless allegations.

According to the realtors, due to Shankar's allegations, they have lost huge revenue. After the contention, the MHC issued an interim injunction against Shankar.