MHC issues notice to ED seeking reply to Senthilbalaji's discharge plea

CHENNAI: A sessions court in Chennai, issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to the discharge petition filed by jailed DMK leader V Senthilbalaji from the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.

The third additional judge, DV Anand, heard the petition preferred by Senthilbalaji seeking to discharge him from the PMLA case registered by ED.

The judge directed the ED to respond to the discharge petition and posted the matter to March 14 for further submission.

The sessions court also extended the judicial custody of Senthilbalaji till March 4, in the PMLA case.

Senthilbalaji was produced before the third additional sessions judge through video conference, from Puzhal Central prison.

Recording his appearance, the judge extended the judicial custody.

Senthilbalaji was arrested under PMLA, by the ED on June 14 at his residence in Chennai.

The investigating agency registered the PMLA case against Senthilbalaji over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime.

On the same day, the principal sessions judge subjugated Senthilbalaji under judicial custody.

Subsequently, he underwent major surgery for the complaint of coronary artery blockage, and later he was shifted to Puzhal prison.

Later, Senthilbalaji was produced before the sessions court in Chennai on August 12, and the ED submitted a charge sheet of about 200 pages and 3000 pages of documents related to the investigation in a sealed cover.