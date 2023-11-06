MHC imposes fine on Rangarajan Narasimhan for using derogatory comment

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has restrained activist Rangarajan Narasimhan from social media for two weeks and imposed Rs 2,000 as a fine for using distasteful words on a public platform.

A person claiming himself as the protector of Sanatan Dharma should not use distasteful comments on social media platforms observed a division bench of MHC comprising Justice J Nisha Banu and Justice N Mala while passing orders.

A petitioner Venu Srinivasan filed a contempt petition against Rangarajan Narasimhan for violating the court's order, which restrained Rangarajan from making any trade charges against the petitioner in respect of a missing peacock idol from Kapaleeswarar temple, Chennai.

The bench observed that Rangarajan's tweet on X platform was not in violation of the court's order.

In respect to his other tweet in October 2022, in which he tendered an apology for the contempt of court initiation filed by the same petitioner is clearly mischievous and affected the dignity and authority of the court, observed the bench.

Hence the court imposed a fine on Rangarajan and restrained him from social media for two weeks.