MHC impleads TN CS to a PIL seeking to remove illegal flag poles

CHENNAI: The Chief Justice of the Madras High Court (MHC) suo-motu impleaded the chief secretary of the State to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to take action against the illegal erection of political parties flag poles and the court also directed the State to file an action taken report.

R Ramalingam, an advocate from Chennai moved the MHC seeking to take action against the illegal erection of political parties flag poles in National Highways (NH).

The case was listed before the first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

The litigant submitted that various political parties illegally encroached on the NHs and erected flag poles, which causing huge vehicle traffic on the NH roads, including school vans and ambulances.

The litigant also submitted that through the Right to Information (RTI) Act, it was disclosed that 40 illegal flag poles are erected on NH roads in Chennai and 48 illegal poles erected in Kancheepuram-Ranipet, said the litigant.

Considering the safety of the larger public and to prevent the loss of human lives, a representation was given to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), however, no action has been taken, contended the litigant.

The counsel for NHAI submitted that the State and police are not rendering adequate support to remove the flag poles of the political parties illegally erected on the NH roads.

After the submission, the bench impleaded the Chief Secretary as a respondent and posted the matter on March 11 for further submission.