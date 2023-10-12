MHC grants bail to former AIADMK Minister ST Chellapandian

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday granted conditional anticipatory bail to former AIADMK Minister ST Chellapandian in a case booked for alleged derogatory comments against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and his family members.

The former Minister has said before Justice G Jayachandran that he has not made any derogatory comments with vulgar language as stated in the FIR against the CM and his family members.

Further, he stated that his words had been wrongly interpreted and he had no motive to demean CM.

The former Minister also submitted an undertaking affidavit stating he would not be involved in the alleged allegation in the future and sought bail.

After the submission, the judge granted bail on condition.

It was reported that on September 15, Chellapandian has made derogatory comments with vulgar language against the CM and his family members, including former CM Karunanidhi and Kanimozhi MP during a centenary event for Arignar Anna organised by AIADMK held at Vilathikulam.

Based on the complaint lodged by DMK functionaries the police have booked a case under sections 294 (b), 153 (A), and 505 (ii) of IPC.