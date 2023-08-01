MHC grants bail to a Madurai based lawyer

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court, on Tuesday granted conditional bail to the Madurai-based lawyer Mohammed Abbas in a case booked by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

A division bench comprising Justice M Sundar and Justice R Sakthivel pronounced the final orders by closing the HCP (Habeas Corpus Petition) and refused to quash the case against Mohammed Abbas.

The Special Public Pleader for NIA requested oral leave under Section 134 (A) of the Constitution and sought a certificate to appeal in the Supreme Court under 43 - D of UAPA. However, the court negatived the request stating that the Supreme Court has already examined and intercepted the proviso under Section 43D (5) on the grant of bail under UAPA.

In May, the NIA arrested Mohammed Abbas in connection with Tamil Nadu PFI (Popular Front of India) under criminal conspiracy.

Subsequently, Abbas moved the Madras High Court seeking to quash the case against him claiming that NIA doesn't have the materials to prove the conspiracy against him.

After all the submissions, the bench granted bail to Abbas on conditional and refused to quash the case against him.