MHC grants additional time to probe murder case against DMK MP TRVS Ramesh

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) granted additional time to the CB-CID police to complete the probe in the murder case booked against Cuddalore Member of Parliament (MP) TRVS Ramesh of DMK.

The case was listed before Justice N Anand Venkatesh for reporting compliance with the court's earlier order.



The petitioner G Sakthivel, son of deceased Govindarasu, submitted that the prosecution is not properly investigating the case, till now only one witness has been examined since the case was transferred to Chengalpet district court.

The CB-CID sought further time to probe into the case. After the submission, the judge granted six months to complete the probe.

In 2021 the CB-CID booked Ramesh on the murder charge following the death of Govindarasu, an employee of a cashew processing unit owned by the MP in Panikankuppam.



The police investigated the case as a death under suspicious circumstances. Initially, the trial was conducted in the Cuddalore district court.



However, the son of the deceased moved MHC seeking to transfer the case from Cuddalore court as the MP can influence the trial.



The MHC transferred the case to Chengalpet court, last year and directed to complete the probe within six months.

