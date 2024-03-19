MHC gives chance to actor Vijayalakshmi to appear before court in Seeman's plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) has given one more chance to the film actor Vijayalakshmi to appear before the court in a petition preferred by Naam Tamilar Katchi(NTC) chief coordinator Seeman, seeking to quash an FIR pending against him.



Justice N Anand Venkatesh heard the petition filed by Seeman seeking to quash a criminal case pending against him for more than a decade.

An additional public prosecutor appearing for the police submitted that a notice was sent to Vijayalakshmi to appear before the court in respect of the earlier order.

Despite the actor received the notice, no response from her, said the public prosecutor.

After the submission, the judge granted one more chance for the actor to appear before the court in physical or through video conference and posted the matter to April 2 for compliance.

The case was lodged in 2011 by the actor at Valasaravakkam police station. The complaint alleged that Seeman cheated her by making a false marriage promise.

However, in 2012, the same actor withdrew her complaint.

Later, Seeman came to know that the FIR against him was not closed and moved the MHC to quash the FIR registered more than 10 years ago as the complainant had withdrawn her complaint.