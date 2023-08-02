MHC fixes Rs 40,000 as compensation for the damaged crops in Neyveli

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has fixed Rs 40,000 as compensation per acre for the standing crops damaged in the NLCIL (Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited) expansion process at Neyveli and the court also directed the NLCIL to pay the compensation within August 7, 2023.

Justice S M Subramaniam observed that "the farmers' sentiments should be respected in our country" while pronouncing the interim order on Wednesday. All of a sudden the crops which were cultivated by the farmers are damaged, to honour the sentiment of the farmers who raised the crops the compensation should be settled, the judge told NLCIL.

However, after the lands are acquired by the NLCIL the farmers are not entitled to enter into the land, in this present case farmers continued the cultivation for 16 years after the sale of the land, it would be considered trespassing, the judge said quoting an order of Supreme Court. On the other hand, the NLCIL also failed to protect the land, if they did so this situation would not have arisen, observed the judge.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ARL Sundaresan for the NLCIL said that the eviction is not a sudden process, the NLCIL has already convened a meeting with farmers and said that after the Pongal harvest (January) no cultivation should be continued in the land, which they accepted. Further, the ASG said that the NLCIL has already deposited the compensation money into the account, and we are ready to give the compensation at any time.

Considering the fact this court posed the liability on both sides and fixed the compensation as Rs.40,000 per acre. However, advocate K Balu represented the petitioner, objected to the compensation value, and said that it is a minimal amount and sought at least Rs.50,000 as compensation per acre. The Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran, contended that the government order for the crop compensation is only Rs.15,000 per acre, but the state had doubled the compensation to Rs.30,000.

Further, the AAG sought assurance from the petitioner that after the compensation settlement, there should not be any protest or disturbance to the expansion work.

The judge observed that the farmers should not continue the cultivation once the standing crops are harvested and after September 15, 2023, the acquired land should be handed over to the NLCIL. Further, the judge directed the NLCIL to continue the canal diversion work near Paravanar. Further, the judge observed, that the 88 beneficiaries whose crops were damaged during the expansion process can receive compensation money from the special tahsildar, Neyveli.

The Cuddalore collector appeared before the court through video conference said that the compensation money for 53 beneficiaries are ready right now but the farmers are not willing to receive it. After the submission, the judge directed the collector to file a report and posted the matter to August 7, 2023, for further orders.