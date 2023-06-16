MHC fines 'Savukku' Shankar for derogatory comments against Senthilbalaji

Begin typing your search...

The petition was listed before Justice K Kumaresh Babu on Friday.

16 Jun 2023
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has slapped a fine of Rs.one lakh on vlogger and political commentator 'Savukku' Shankar for posting derogatory comments on social media against judicial order.

Minister Senthilbalaji has filed a contempt of court petition against Shankar claiming that he continues derogatory comments against him even though the High Court has retrained him to do so.

The petition was listed before Justice K Kumaresh Babu on Friday. The Justice fined Rs.one lakh to 'Savukku' Shankar for acting against high court orders and advised him to be cautious before posting comments on social media. Further, the Justice also dismissed the order restraining him to comment on Senthilbalaji on social media.

Earlier, Senthilbalaji filed a defamation petition in the MHC seeking to direct the vlogger to pay Rs.2 crore for posting derogatory comments against him on social media. Subsequently, the MHC has restrained Shankar from commenting on Senthilbalaji.

