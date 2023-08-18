MHC enables SO to take over administration of the 'Victoria Edward Hall'

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has enabled the special officer appointed by the State to take charge of the administration of the Victoria Edward Hall, Madurai and commence enquiry about the irregularities and illegalities raised against the administration.

Justice S M Subramaniam observed that an enquiry is to be conducted in the interest of justice and in order to commence the enquiry, the special officer must be allowed to take charge of the administration, enabling him to conduct an impartial enquiry, since there is a split and dispute exist amongst the members of the society.

In the event of any non-cooperation by any of the office bearers or the members, while taking charge of the administration of the society, the judge directed the special officer (SO) to enter upon the premises and take charge of the administration with the assistance of the police.

Further, the judge also directed the SO to commence the enquiry proceedings immediately and submit an interim report before the court on September, 4.

The Commissioner of Police, Madurai is also directed to provide adequate protections to the SO for conducting peaceful administration of the petitioner's society.

The judge also set aside an interim order which restrained the SO from proceeding with the enquiry.

Since there were multiple allegations raised in the administration of the Victoria Edward Hall, Madurai, on March 1, 2023, the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department appointed R.Raveendranath, District Registrar (Administration) (Assistant Registrar General) to Madurai North, as a SO to conduct an inquiry within a period of one year.

However, some of the present members and erstwhile members moved the MHC seeking to quash the appointment of the SO to conduct the enquiry. After the submissions, the judge observed that an enquiry is imminent and warranted under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975. Thus, the MHC allowed the SO to conduct an enquiry and posted the matter for September 4, for further hearing.