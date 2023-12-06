MHC dismisses VK Sasikala's appeal claiming AIADMK leadership

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed the appeal plea of V K Sasikala, challenging her expulsion from the post of interim general secretary of AIADMK.

A division bench comprising Justice R Subramanian and N Senthilkumar dismissed the appeal petition filed by V K Sasikala and upheld the resolution passed in the general council of AIADMK expelling her.

After the demise of the AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016, an emergent general council meeting was called on December 29, 2016 and it was decided to appoint Sasikala as an interim general secretary of the party.

However she ended up in jail in February 17, 2017 after the Supreme Court convicted her in a disproportionate assets case.

Subsequently another general council was convened on September 12, 2017 and passed resolution to remove Sasikala from the post of interim general secretary.

The general council also appoint O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami as co ordinator and joint co ordinator of the party respectively and the party would function under their dual leadership.

Aggrieved by her expulsion Sasikala filed a civil suit challenging her removal and claimed that the general council convened was illegal.

However, the additional city civil court in Chennai rejected the plaint filed by Sasikala in the civil suit and dismissed her plea.

The suit was dismissed on the ground that the court cannot interfere in internal affairs of the party and the resolutions passed in the general council.

Subsequently, Sasikala approached MHC against the rejection of her suit and challenging her removal from the interim general secretary post.