MHC dismisses Thirumavalavan's plea seeking quota in law officers recruitment

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed the plea of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan seeking quota in law officers recruitment.

The first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy pronounced the final order.

In 2017, Thirumavalavan filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Madras High Court seeking to follow reservations while appointing law officers.

The petition stated that out of 132 law officer posts available in the principal seat of the MHC, only three posts were allotted to persons from Scheduled castes(SC) and Scheduled Tribes(ST). Thirumavalavan also alleged that there is no proper representation of minorities and women and sought to ensure adequate representation of such communities during the recruitment.

The counsel, M Palanimuthu, appeared for Thirumavalavan made a submission that there is no transparency in the recruitment process, reservation for SC/ST also not following in the appointments of the standing counsels to represent the cases of all State-owned public undertakings, commissions, and corporations.

Thirumavalavan sought to incorporate proper guidelines to provide 25 percent reservation for SC/ST in the recruitment of law officers.